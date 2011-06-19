NATO Admits Strike Hit Civilians

NATO has admitted that a "weapons systems failure" caused a missile to go astray and level a house in Tripoli and possibly kill civilians. It was the first time in three months of strikes that the alliance has confirmed charges that its airstrikes have accidentally hit innocent targets. Reporters on the scene saw five corpses, including those of a baby and child, and Libyan officials said four others were killed as well for a total of nine. "NATO regrets the loss of innocent civilian lives and takes great care in conducting strikes against a regime determined to use violence against its own citizens,” said Gen Charles Bouchard, commander of operation Unified Protector. The incident is still under investigation, and NATO is expected to release a video statement early this week.
