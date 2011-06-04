NATO Helicopters Strike Gaddafi's Troops

CHEAT SHEET
For the first time in its Libya intervention, British and French helicopters have fired on Muammar Gaddafi's troops. NATO commander Lt. Gen. Charles Bouchard said the helicopters allowed the alliance to strike troops attempting to hide in populated areas, which they wouldn't have been able to do with the jets they'd been using until now. Bouchard said the strike, which took out installations in Brega and military forces elsewhere in Libya, "demonstrates the unique capabilities brought to bear by attack helicopters. "The helicopter strikes come a day after rebels took control of three towns and broke the siege on a fourth.