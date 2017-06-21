NATO Jets Buzz Plane Carrying Russian Defense Minister

CHEAT SHEET
A NATO fighter jet approached and was chased away from a plane carrying the Russian defense minister in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, the New York Times reported. NATO confirmed the Wednesday morning incident, but denied any wrongdoing and said it was unaware that the defense minister, Sergei K. Shoigu, was on board. In a statement, NATO said it was tracking the Russian planes, which “did not identify themselves or respond to air traffic control.” Russian media agency TASS reported that the NATO jet, an F-16, flew away from the Russian plane after “a Russian Su-27 fighter jet inserted itself in the middle and tilted its wings from side to side to show its weapons.”