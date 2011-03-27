NATO Jets Now Policing No-Fly Zone

CHEAT SHEET
NATO assumed control Sunday of the policing of the no-fly zone in Libya “with immediate effect,” its secretary-general said. Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said the alliance will enforce “all aspects” of the United Nations resolution, “nothing more, nothing less.” NATO had always planned to take over the military operation, but the alliance needed approval from diplomats in Brussels and a disagreement between France and Turkey over political control had stalled talks. While that disagreement has been resolved, the exact rules of engagement have not been revealed. Meanwhile, explosions were reported in Tripoli and Gaddafi stronghold Sirte.