NATO to Deploy Missiles to Turkey

NATO agreed Tuesday to deploy missiles to Turkey, a NATO official told Reuters. The news came on the same day a Turkish official said that Russia is on board to find ways to convince Assad to step down. President Obama on Monday warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that there would be “consequences” if chemical weapons are used in that country’s bloody civil war, which has so far claimed tens of thousands of lives. “The world is watching,” Obama said. Syrian state media quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying the country would “never under any circumstances” use chemical weapons—“if such weapons exist.” Meanwhile, a rebel mortar attack on a school has reportedly killed 29 students and a teacher near Damascus on Tuesday.