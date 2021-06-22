Military Training Quiz Labels Socialists ‘Political Terrorists’ Akin to Neo-Nazis

Read it at The Intercept
The Navy instructs new members of its counterterrorism unit that socialists are “political terrorists” on par with neo-Nazis, according to a copy of a trainee guide published by The Intercept. A quiz portion of the “Introduction to Terrorism/Terrorist Operations” section asks, “Anarchists, socialists and neo-nazis represent which terrorist ideological category?” The answer, a military source told The Intercept: “political terrorists.” Naval Education Training and Command’s Navy Tactical Training Center reportedly distributed the pamphlet to the Navy’s police force, known as masters-at-arms.