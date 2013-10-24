Navy Shooter Tackled by Soldiers

CHEAT SHEET
The man who fired shots at a U.S. Navy area in Millington, Tenn. on Thursday afternoon, was in the process of being dismissed when he became "irate" and shot at the two military men who escorted him out. Luckily, the two men were "already suspicious" and quickly tackled him when the gun was pulled out. Both parties were injured in the scuffle and it took two more soldiers to prevent the suspect from running away. One soldier was shot in the foot and the other in the leg, but it was their fast action that prevented the situation from getting "a whole lot worse," police said.