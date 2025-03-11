Politics

Navy Vet Senator Fires Back at Musk’s ‘Traitor’ Insult

WAR OF WORDS

“The only oath I can think of that maybe Elon has sworn is an oath to his own checking account,” Mark Kelly said.

Sean Craig
Sean Craig
Sean Craig

Sean Craig

sean.craig@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaMichelle Obama Opens Up About Divorce and Freedom in New Podcast
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsTrump Goes on Insane Truth Social Posting Spree as Stock Market Freefalls
Julia Ornedo
U.S. NewsTrump Border Czar: ICE Will ‘Absolutely’ Deport Legal Immigrants
Erkki Forster
PoliticsTrump Demands MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace Be ‘Forced to Resign’
Leigh Kimmins
MediaComedian Bill Burr Sounds Off on ‘Idiot’ Elon Musk’s ‘Sieg Heil’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson