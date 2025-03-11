Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Navy Vet Senator Fires Back at Musk’s ‘Traitor’ Insult
WAR OF WORDS
“The only oath I can think of that maybe Elon has sworn is an oath to his own checking account,” Mark Kelly said.
Sean Craig
Published
Mar. 11 2025
5:34AM EDT
Sean Craig
sean.craig@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Media
Michelle Obama Opens Up About Divorce and Freedom in New Podcast
Leigh Kimmins
Politics
Trump Goes on Insane Truth Social Posting Spree as Stock Market Freefalls
Julia Ornedo
U.S. News
Trump Border Czar: ICE Will ‘Absolutely’ Deport Legal Immigrants
Erkki Forster
Politics
Trump Demands MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace Be ‘Forced to Resign’
Leigh Kimmins
Media
Comedian Bill Burr Sounds Off on ‘Idiot’ Elon Musk’s ‘Sieg Heil’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson