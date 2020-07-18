Naya Rivera’s Ex-Fiancé Big Sean Grieves the ‘Glee’ Star: ‘You Are a Hero’
Naya Rivera’s ex-fiancé Big Sean released a statement Friday night grieving the Glee star’s tragic death. The two were engaged for six months, and ended their engagement in 2014. On Instagram, the rapper wrote, “Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own.”
“I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person,” Big Sean continued. “I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know [you’re] watching over them and protecting them.”
Rivera’s body was recovered after a days-long search on July 13. She was first revealed to be missing on July 9, after her 4-year-old son, Josey, was found alone in a boat on California’s Lake Piru—telling authorities his mother had jumped in the water and never reappeared. Rivera had apparently helped her son back into their boat before she drowned.