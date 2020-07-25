Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband Shares Touching Tribute to Her: ‘I Can’t Believe This Is Life Now’
Naya Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey shared a touching remembrance to his late ex-wife on Instagram Saturday. The two actors were married from 2014-2018 and had a son together, Josey, who was on a boat with Rivera on Lake Piru in southern California just before she drowned in early July. “This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before,” Dorsey wrote. He added that he planned to show their son the memories the three had made together as a family: “I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: 'Ryan can you stop snap chatting!' Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up.”