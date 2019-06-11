Warriors Keep NBA Finals Alive After Raptors Blow Late Lead in Game Five

It was an absolute roller-coaster ride for the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. First, fans celebrated as Kevin Durant returned from a month on the sidelines, then were sickened when he went down with a fresh injury, then were sent crazy by a late, late win to keep the championship series alive. Durant’s return lasted just 12 minutes before he went down with an Achilles tendon injury that could well keep him out until next season—but the drama went on without him. The fourth quarter saw the Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard score 10 of his 26 points and put Toronto on the verge of its first championship in the franchise’s 24-year history. But late three-pointers from Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, and a blocked Kyle Lowry corner three-point attempt, allowed the Warriors to cling to a chance of taking the series, with two games left to go. It was a bittersweet night—Durant left the arena on crutches.