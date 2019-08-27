CHEAT SHEET
NOT GOOD
NBA Investigating DeMarcus Cousins’ Alleged Threat to Ex-Girlfriend
The NBA announced it would be investigating allegations against Los Angeles Lakers player DeMarcus Cousins after a TMZ report claimed he threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend if she didn’t allow their son to attend his wedding. “We are aware of the report regarding DeMarcus Cousins and are investigating the allegations,” NBA spokesman Mark Bass told ESPN. The Lakers also said they were taking the claim “seriously” and were “in the process of gathering information.” According to court and police documents obtained by TMZ, Cousins’ ex, Christy West, accused him of threatening her on Aug. 23—the day before his wedding to his new girlfriend Morgan Lang. The website also obtained a recording that purportedly showed Cousins threatening West while she was in Alabama with their 7-year-old son. “Can I have my son here, please?” Cousins is allegedly heard asking West. “No,” she replies, to which Cousins allegedly says: “I'm gonna make sure I put a bullet in your fucking head.”
West is reportedly seeking a restraining order against Cousins in an Alabama court. She also went to Mobile Police Department and filed a report. A police spokesman told TMZ they were investigating the matter.