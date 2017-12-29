NBA Player Avery Bradley ‘Paid to Silence’ Rape Accuser

Read it at TMZ
NBA star Avery Bradley reportedly entered into a confidentiality agreement with a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her earlier this year, TMZ reports. Negotiations at one point reached $400,000, but the final amount of the settlement was not disclosed. Bradley’s attorney claims the agreement was only for the sake of preventing the spread of false information and that Bradley is innocent. The woman, described as a former reality TV star, claims Bradley assaulted her while she was drunk and unconscious in May. Bradley was playing for the Boston Celtics then and is now with the Detroit Pistons.