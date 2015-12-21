NBA Star Derrick Williams Robbed by 2 Women

CHEAT SHEET
New York Knicks player Derrick Williams was robbed by two women he brought home from a nightclub Saturday night, CBS New York reported. Williams told police he lost about $750,000 after bringing the women from a Meatpacking District club called Up & Down to his home. When Williams and his roommate woke up at around 7 a.m. the next morning, the women had reportedly disappeared with a Louis Vuitton backpack and about $617,000 in jewelry. Police are investigating the incident, and no arrests have been reported.