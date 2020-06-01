NBA Star J.R. Smith Beats Up Alleged Car Vandalizer Amid L.A. Protests
Former NBA star J.R. Smith was caught on video brutally attacking a man who allegedly vandalized his car during George Floyd protests in Los Angeles, TMZ reports. The video, released by GMZ Sports, shows Smith violently kicking and punching the man after he allegedly smashed the window of his car. After the man stands up in the video, Smith reportedly throws another punch at his head. The 34-year-old New Jersey native responded to the incident in a video, saying his truck was parked in a neighborhood that was further away from the businesses that were being looted. “I just want y’all to know right now, before you see this shit right now, one of these motherfucking white boys didn’t know where he was going and broke my fucking window in my truck,” Smith said, adding, “He didn’t know whose window he broke and he got his ass whooped.”