NBA Suspends Player for Domestic Abuse

The NBA has suspended Jeffrey Taylor of the Charlotte Hornets for 24 games without pay for domestic assault. Taylor was sentenced to 18 months of probation and a 26-week domestic-violence intervention program last month when he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic-violence assault and malicious destruction of hotel property. Taylor said in court that he pushed his girlfriend into the wall of the Marriott Hotel in East Lansing, Michigan, and damaged the wall. “Mr. Taylor’s conduct violates applicable law and, in my opinion, does not conform to standards of morality and is prejudicial and detrimental to the NBA,” said Commissioner Adam Silver.