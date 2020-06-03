NBA to Approve Plan for 22-Team Return Starting in July: ESPN
The NBA is set to approve a limited return to gameplay on Wednesday after the regular season was halted in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to ESPN, the new plan will allow 22 teams to play eight regular-season games in Orlando, Florida, starting July 31. The NBA’s board of governors is set to approve the plan on Thursday. The teams will include three Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams to decide seeding for the playoffs. In addition to the current top 16 teams in the standings, the New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, and San Antonio Spurs in the West and the Washington Wizards in the East will join the new season set to end on Oct. 12. According to The Athletic, the teams will play at Orlando’s Disney World.