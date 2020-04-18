CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
NBA to Withhold 25 Percent of Players’ Salaries Starting May 15
FIRST QUARTER
Read it at NBA.com
The NBA and the National Basketball Players’ Association have reached an agreement to reduce player pay by 25 percent starting May 15, according to a statement released Friday. League play has been suspended since March 11 in accordance with widespread bans on large gatherings, and it’s unclear when it may restart. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Friday, “We are not in a position to make any decisions and it’s unclear when we will be.” In the event of a total cancellation of the season, player pay may fall further than the 25 percent reduction, but according to the statement, the NBA and the Players’ Association agreed on the upcoming cut “in order to provide players with a more gradual salary reduction schedule.”