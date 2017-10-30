NBC and MSNBC Cut Mark Halperin Loose

NBC News and MSNBC have cut veteran reporter Mark Halperin loose amid mounting allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against the author and journalist. CNN reports that Halperin’s contract with the network was “terminated.” Halperin had been sidelined since last week, when CNN first revealed the allegations stemming back to Halperin’s time at ABC News. He was a frequent guest on MSNBC’s Morning Joe and appeared across the network in his role as senior political analyst. In the days that followed, Penguin Press said it was canceling plans to work with Halperin on his new book about the 2016 election, and HBO also pulled out of the venture.