NBC Cancels ‘Community’

There’s not going to be #SixSeasonsAndAMovie after all. NBC officially canceled cult comedy Community Friday after a roller coaster five seasons on the network. The beleaguered sitcom, which starred Joel McHale as the leader of an adult study group at a community college, struggled in ratings from the start, but consistently earned last-minute season renewals thanks to fervent support from a small, but passionate group of fans and critics. The cancellation came amid of flurry of network announcements. The sci-fi drama Revolution was also on NBC’s chopping block, while Hannibal and About a Boy earned surprise renewals.