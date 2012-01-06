NBC: ‘Community’ Is Coming Back

Community fans have been more than a little anxious about the fate of the cult NBC comedy since it was announced in November that the show was being put on indefinite hiatus in order to make room on the schedule for the return of 30 Rock. Viewers have attempted to rally, with some devoted Greendale Human Beings launching flash mobs in New York and Los Angeles in support of the show. Ahead of his appearance at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour today, NBC Entertainment President Robert Greenblatt told The Daily Beast's Jace Lacob that NBC hasn’t forgotten about Community, and that the show will be returning to the airwaves before too long. “Community is coming back,” said Greenblatt in an interview earlier this week. “We just had to get some stuff moved around for midseason, but it’s not going anywhere. I can’t say anything about next season yet, but the fact that people think it’s gone … I need to fix that.”
