NBC Creating Johnny Carson Miniseries

Whom would you cast as Johnny Carson? NBC announced Thursday that it is developing a miniseries about the life of the late-night talk-show host. It will be based on a recent autobiography of Carson, Carson the Magnificent: An Intimate Portrait by Bill Zehme, and tell the story of his childhood in Nebraska, time as the host of The Tonight Show, and personal life. Current late-night hosts will likely be watching closely: David Letterman, Jay Leno, and Jimmy Fallon all have credited Carson as a major influence for their shows.