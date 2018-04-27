NBC’s Tom Brokaw Accused of Sexual Misconduct

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Washington Post
Longtime NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw has been accused of sexual misconduct. Linda Vester, a former correspondent for the network, told The Washington Post that Brokaw tried to kiss her and made unwanted advances. A second woman made similar allegations of misconduct. Brokaw denies all of them. “I met with Linda Vester on two occasions, both at her request, 23 years ago, because she wanted advice with respect to her career at NBC,” he said in a statement. “The meetings were brief, cordial and appropriate, and despite Linda’s allegations, I made no romantic overtures towards her, at that time or any other.” Vester says she did not report the alleged incidents because she feared retribution.