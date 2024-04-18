NBC’s Wacky Plans to Earn More Olympics Viewers Revealed
TRYING SOMETHING NEW
NBC is set to employ a number of new tactics—from celebrity cameos to a number of wackier gimmicks—to draw as many viewers as it can to the 2024 Olympics in Paris this summer. Peyton Manning, Snoop Dogg, Kelly Clarkson, Mike Tirico and Jimmy Fallon are all set to assist with the broadcast, according to a deep-dive into the network’s plans published by Variety Wednesday. NBC’s novel approach, which includes live coverage of every event on Peacock, will be a change from the relatively sober coverage garnered by past Olympic games, spurred in part by traditional network TV’s fracturing audience numbers. Expect influencer-hosted watch parties, celebrity anchors, and even mid-event gimmicks like sticking heart-rate monitors on athletes’ parents and displaying the results live on the screen, the trade publication reports. “We’ve got to be innovating, trying things differently, trying to match where the media world is in 2024,” Rick Cordella, president of NBC Sports, told Variety.