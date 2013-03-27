NBC’s Wolfe and Gosk Expecting a Baby

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at People
It’s a marriage made in NBC News heaven. Today weekend anchor Jenna Wolfe has lots of news to share. She’s expecting her first child, she’s gay, and she’s getting married to NBC News correspondent Stephanie Gosk. “This is the most exciting that has ever happened to us,” Wolfe says. “But I don’t want to bring my daughter into a world where I’m not comfortable telling everyone who I am and who her mother is.” Here’s hoping NBC doesn’t have a No Workplace Dating policy.