    NBC’s Wolfe and Gosk Expecting a Baby

    We're Gay!

    Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

    It’s a marriage made in NBC News heaven. Today weekend anchor Jenna Wolfe has lots of news to share. She’s expecting her first child, she’s gay, and she’s getting married to NBC News correspondent Stephanie Gosk. “This is the most exciting that has ever happened to us,” Wolfe says. “But I don’t want to bring my daughter into a world where I’m not comfortable telling everyone who I am and who her mother is.” Here’s hoping NBC doesn’t have a No Workplace Dating policy.

    Read it at People