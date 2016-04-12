NC Governor Backtracks a Bit on Anti-LGBT Law

In response to nationwide backlash against his state's new law banning anti-discrimination protections for gay and transgender people, North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory (R) on Tuesday signed an executive order slightly amending the policy. In a videotaped message, McCrory explained that while people must use government and school bathrooms matching their gender at birth, private businesses can freely decide their “own policy with regard to restrooms, locker rooms and/or shower facilities." The governor's order also expanded protections for state employees against discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation or gender identity. The North Carolina branch of the ACLU dismissed McCrory's actions, calling them a "poor effort" to "save face" after companies like PayPal and mega-stars like Bruce Springsteen announced boycotts of the state.
