NCAA: Kentucky Claims Top Seed Overall

Kentucky claimed the no. 1 seed overall in the NCAA tournament after defeating Arkansas 78-63 on Sunday, boosting the Wildcats' perfect record to 34-0. Kentucky has a shot at winning six more games to complete a perfect season and becoming the first 40-0 team in Division I men's basketball history. Other top seeds include Villanova in the East, Duke in the South and Wisconsin in the West. No. 2 seeds are Kansas in the Midwest, Virginia in the East, Gonzaga in the South and Arizona in the West. Kentucky will kick off Thursday against the winner of the play-in game between No. 16 seeds Manhattan and Hampton on Tuesday. Colorado State, Temple, Old Dominion and Miami were among those snubbed.