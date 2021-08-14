NCAA Track Star Cameron Burrell’s Death Ruled a Suicide
TRAGIC
The death of Cameron Burrell, a professional runner and former NCAA 100-meter sprint champion, was ruled a suicide Saturday by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Burrell, 26, died Monday in his car in a parking garage. He was the son of the University of Houston track coach, former Olympic gold medalist Leroy Burrell, and former Olympic sprinter Michelle Finn-Burrell. Olympic legend Carl Lewis was his godfather. Burrell’s father said in a statement after the ruling, “While much of the world knows Cameron from his accomplishments in competition, he was so much more as a son, a father, a brother and as a man. We love him, and we will miss him forever. We may never know why Cameron made such a decision. We encourage anyone who may be struggling in their lives to reach out for help.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.