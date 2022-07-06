Nearly 50% of Public Schools See Rise in Classroom Fights, Threats After Pandemic Disruption
WORRYING
Public schools across the U.S. are seeing an increase in behavioral issues among students long after classroom learning resumed following the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s according to federal data released Wednesday that one expert cited by The Washington Post said showed a trend of “pandemic-related harm to students and their teachers.” Kevin Welner, director of the National Education Policy Center, was commenting on a survey that showed 70 percent of schools reported chronic absenteeism among students in the 2021-2022 school year. The survey by the National Center for Education Statistics, taken among 846 public schools, also revealed that 46 percent of schools saw a rise in fighting and threats between students, and 56 percent of schools reported frequent disruptions due to student misconduct. Nearly 80 percent of schools also said they need more mental-health support, for students or staff, and 70 percent said more efforts need to be taken to help students’ social-emotional development.