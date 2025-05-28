A Republican congressman faced intense backlash from his constituents after admitting in a town hall that he hadn’t actually read crucial parts of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

“I am not going to hide the truth, this provision was unknown to me when I voted for that,” Nebraska Rep. Mike Flood said in response to an audience member’s questions about proposed measures that would make it easier for the U.S. government to defy court orders.

His admission prompted loud yells and cheers from the crowd, even as he assured them he had told GOP members of the Senate of his concerns after learning about the provision.

“I believe in the rule of law. I have taken an oath as an attorney, I’ve taken an oath as a state senator, I’ve taken an oath as a member of Congress, and I support our court system,” Flood said as he attempted to calm the audience.

“I do believe that the federal district courts, when issuing an injunction, should have legal effect,” he went on. The congressman did not address why it was he had failed to properly examine the bill’s provisions before voting on them.

The issue of court orders was not the only bone of contention between Flood and the audience during Tuesday’s town hall in Seward, Nebraska, with other attendees grilling him on everything from prospective Medicaid cuts to changes in the way the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is administered.

At one point, an enraged constituent accused Flood of being a “fascist,” to which Flood replied: “I get that you can get an applause line when you call me a fascist, but I’m not.”

“I am not a fascist, I’m an American, and I would never call you something like that,” he went on.

It’s not the only time Flood’s been forced to face down a wave of fury from his constituents. Earlier in March, the congressman was targeted with relentless booing and jeers during a town hall in Columbus after doubling down on his support for Elon Musk and his criticism of Ukraine following Trump’s tempestuous Oval Office meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.