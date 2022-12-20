Wealthy Neighbors Battle Richard Gere Over ‘Ugly’ Cell Tower: Report
BATTLE OF THE BACKYARDS
Neighbors of Richard Gere are taking on the actor in an epic battle of the backyards. The wealthy residents of Bedford are fighting against Gere and his plans to build a new cell tower on his 14-acre estate at the Bedford Post Inn, in Westchester County, that he shares with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, according to the New York Post. A report says the tower is meant “to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders” however, neighbors including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara are pushing back. “In the winter I have a gorgeous vista,” a message to the planning board from Kathleen Rooney Mara said. “And I look forward to it every year. Now I’ll be looking at an ugly tower that will soon be obsolete if the location is approved.” Mara told The Post she hoped for a “less intrusive” cell tower, however she said it was almost pointless in any case because advances in technology mean satellites will eventually take control.