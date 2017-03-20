Neil Gorsuch to Face ‘Rigorous’ Confirmation Hearing

CHEAT SHEET
Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s nominee to succeed Justice Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court, faces the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday for his confirmation hearings. The 49-year-old is a judge on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, a position he assumed in 2006 after he was nominated by President George W. Bush. Carl Tobis, a legal expert and law professor, said Gorsuch’s hearings will likely be “rigorous” but “respectful.” Democrats are expected to question Gorsuch on his involvement with national-security policies during his term as a lawyer in George W. Bush’s administration and his rulings against the Affordable Care Act’s contraceptive-coverage requirements, among other areas.