Neil Patrick Harris Apologizes for Halloween Meat Platter Shaped Like Amy Winehouse’ Corpse
‘REGRETTABLE’
Neil Patrick Harris has apologized for serving a meat platter made to look like the corpse of Amy Winehouse at a Halloween party only months after her death. The British singer-songwriter died of alcohol poisoning in July 2011, at age 27. That October, Harris and his husband, David Burtka, held a Halloween party with a macabre platter of meats arranged to resemble her dead body. “The Corpse of Amy Winehouse,” read a sign next to the dish. “Beef ribs, pulled pork, chicken sausage in a spicy BBQ sauce.” Now Harris has been forced into a public statement after a picture of the platter made the rounds on social media, with predictable criticism. “A photo recently resurfaced from a Halloween-themed party my husband and I hosted 11 years ago,” Harris told Entertainment Weekly in a statement. “It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now. Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I’m sorry for any hurt this image caused.”