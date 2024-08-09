There really was a silver lining for rapper Nelly when he was arrested at a Missouri casino Wednesday morning.

The Hot in Herre singer was detained at the Hollywood Casino and Hotel in his hometown of St. Louis and accused of drug possession after four ecstasy pills were allegedly found by police.

But, according to TMZ, Nelly had a sizeable stroke of luck just before his arrest—he won a $50,000 jackpot on the slots.

The 49-year-old hip hop star’s lawyer Scott Rosenblum told the site that Nelly was collecting his winnings when a background check revealed that he had an outstanding traffic arrest warrant and he initially thought it was a prank when he was handcuffed to a chair.

But he had one hand free “to collect the remainder of the cash,” writes TMZ.

A subsequent search allegedly led to the discovery of ecstasy pills. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Nelly was later released.

Rosembaum told the Associated Press that an officer “needlessly” ran a search for warrants when Nelly went to collect his jackpot cash and paraded him through the casino in front of other customers.

He said the officer did not have probable cause to search the performer.

“I am 100 percent confident this case will go nowhere. And we will be asking for an inquiry into this officer’s conduct,” he told AP.