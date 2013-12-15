Nelson Mandela Buried

CHEAT SHEET
Nelson Mandela was buried Sunday in a private ceremony in his family’s ancestral home in Qunu. “A great tree has fallen, he is going home to his forefathers,” said Chief Ngangomhlaba Matanzima, a family spokesman who spoke. An estimated 4,500 people attended the private ceremony, which included family and heads of state. Sunday’s ceremony is the last of the 10-day commemoration for Mandela, who died on December 5 at the age of 95. South African military helicopters and jets flew by just before his casket was lowered into the ground, and canons fired a 21-gun salute. Hundreds of villagers watched the funeral from a large screen nearby, and one woman cried “who will be our father?” during the ceremony.