Star Blames Himself for Car Crash That Led to Amputation
‘I’M AT PEACE’
Nelson Thomas, who gained fame on The Challenge and Are You The One, says he take full ownership after a near-fatal drunk driving accident in 2023 led him to make the decision to have his right foot amputated. Thomas was pulled from his burning car in Austin by Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn and three others, who stumbled upon the scene. Thomas has had 6 surgeries during the past year but two weeks ago he made the decision on his doctors’ advice to amputate. “I’m at peace with it,” he told People magazine. “I’ve prayed about it. I’ve wrote in my journal, I’ve read books. I’ve done all my research that I can do. I’ve done everything I can to try to save my foot.” “It was the worst time of my life. What sucked the most is that what I had to deal with is that, ‘Nelson, you caused this to yourself. He blessed you with this opportunity, and you slammed the door in your own face.’ Do you know how many times I got to look at myself in the mirror and I blame myself for everything?” Thomas was charged with driving while intoxicated in the accident.