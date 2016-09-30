Neo-Nazi Hacker Targets Seattle Mariners

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, white nationalists and a Neo-Nazi hacker are targeting the Seattle Mariners after the team suspended backup catcher Steve Clevenger for tweets that were widely condemned as racist. In a post on The Daily Stormer, a Neo-Nazi hacker named Weev wrote: “We can no longer stand silent while good white men lose their incomes and futures to the Jew mob.” The white nationalists also called on their fellow activists to storm the team on social media. After the protests in Charlotte over the police killing of a black man, Clevenger wrote in a tweet that the Black Lives Matter movement and President Barack Obama are “pathetic,” and that “everyone should be locked behind bars like animals.” Clevenger, who was on the 60-day disabled list, was suspended for the rest of the season after posting a public apology.
