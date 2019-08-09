CHEAT SHEET
Neo-Nazi Owner of Daily Stormer Ordered to Pay $700K to Woman Bombarded With Threats in Harassment Campaign
Andrew Anglin, the white supremacist founder of neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer, has been ordered by a federal judge to pay $700,000 to Taylor Dumpson, a woman he encouraged his followers to harass in 2017. U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer found that Anglin’s use of his website to taunt Dumpson and encourage his followers to do the same was “racially motivated” and “intentionally resulted in a campaign of racial and gender harassment.” After Dumpson became the first black woman to be elected student government president of American University, bananas with racist messages were hung from nooses on campus. Anglin wrote about the incident in the Stormer, along with links to Dumpson's personal Facebook page, and encouraged his followers to “let her know you fully support her fight against bananas.” Dumpson was then bombarded with sexist, racist, and threatening messages. One of Anglin's followers, Brian Andrew Ade, was also named in the ruling and ordered to make payments to Dumpson. The ruling comes a day after a Montana judge ruled that Anglin would have to pay $14 million to another woman he encouraged his followers to harass.