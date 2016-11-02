Nephew: George W. Bush May Vote Hillary

CHEAT SHEET
George W. Bush may join his father, George H.W. Bush, in voting for Hillary Clinton over Republican pick Donald Trump, the former president’s nephew said Tuesday evening. According to the Associated Press, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush told a small GOP crowd in San Marcos that his uncle may “potentially” go for the Democratic nominee over his own party’s nominee. When asked for clarification by the AP, the younger Bush said he was only “speculating” and had not directly heard how Georges W. and H.W. plan to vote. Several months ago, however, it was reported that the elder Bush president planned to cast his ballot for Clinton, based on claims by Kathleen Kennedy Townsend.