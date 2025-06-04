Nepo Baby Says Reality Star Parents Spent All Her Money
Ariana Biermann may be a reality TV nepo baby, but she says her famous parents haven’t done her any favors. The daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak and retired Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kroy Biermann, her adoptive stepfather, says her parents have spent all the money she earned as a child TV and internet personality. According to Biermann, 23, she began earning “astronomical” paychecks for sponsored Instagram posts as a teenager after appearing on Real Housewives of Atlanta since age 5. “But unfortunately,” she explained, “my parents took my money.” Biermann made the revelation on last night’s premiere of the new Bravo series Next Gen NYC, which follows a group of reality TV nepo babies as they strike out on their own in New York. The influencer said she “found out [the money] was gone two years ago,” but has “no idea where it actually went.” However, her parents have spent the last two years litigating a rocky divorce. In 2023, Kroy Biermann, 39, accused Zolciak, 47, of gambling away $1.5 million during their marriage, leaving their family “financially devastated.” Ariana seemed to confirm her mother’s financial woes last night, revealing Zolciak sometimes calls her to ask for money.