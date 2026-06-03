Nepo Baby Sycophant’s Desperate Pitch to Trump for New Job Revealed

President Donald Trump’s top intelligence goon made a desperate pitch for his new job by offering the president the one thing he really wants, a new report alleges.

Sources familiar with Bill Pulte’s appointment as Acting Director of National Intelligence told The Wall Street Journal that the 38-year-old swore undying loyalty to the president to land him the gig.

Gabbard resigned in May amid reports that she and the president disagreed over the war in Iran. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Pulte’s predecessor, Tulsia Gabbard, resigned in May. Though she said her husband’s blood cancer diagnosis was the reason she stepped down, multiple reports suggested that the anti-war Gabbard and the warmongering Trump were at odds behind the scenes.

Sources tell the Journal that Pulte has vowed to fully back the war in Iran and grease the wheels for Trump’s foreign policy agenda.

Pulte comes from a wealthy family and has tried to make a name for himself on social media by doing shameless stunts. That includes him handing cash out at random and promising $30,000 to a veteran if he got a retweet from Trump, which he did, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Pulte has also shown no fear in going after his enemies—even members of his own family. The Associated Press reports that Pulte has called a relative “a fat slob,” “weirdo,” and “grifter,” and also accused the widow of his grandfather of insider trading.

He’s already clashed with some of Trump’s closest inner circle members. Last year, the Journal reported that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threatened to punch Pulte “in the f-----g face” after he caught wind that Pulte was criticizing him behind his back.

Pulte’s designation as acting DNI director means he will not need Senate confirmation. He will need to be confirmed should Trump want him to stay in the position permanently.

Bill Pulte, 38, is an ultra-Trump loyalist. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Pulte, previously Trump’s housing chief, already delivered what Trump would perceive as wins in his tenure at the Federal Housing Finance Agency. There, he accused long-time Trump enemies Adam Schiff and Letitia James of mortgage fraud.

Schiff wasn’t charged with any crimes following Pulte’s probe. Charges were filed against James, but were later dropped. Still, it showed that Pulte was not afraid of going after Trump’s foes—something that the president surely noted.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Pulte’s appointment has not been well received across the increasingly fractured Republican Party—especially since he has no intelligence or security background.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn, who has just lost his primary to Trump-backed Ken Paxton, said, “I see no evidence of any qualification for the job.”

“We don’t need a weaponized DNI,” added Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

Democrats are especially displeased with the appointment.

“The concern is not only that Mr. Pulte lacks the ‘extensive national security experience’ required by statute for the job, which was created after intelligence failures led to the deaths of thousands of Americans on 9/11,” said Democratic Sen. Mark Warner. “It is that he appears to have been selected precisely because the White House believes he will provide the narrative it wants, not the intelligence we need.”