Nestle Says It’s Flying Emergency Baby Formula Supplies to U.S. to Help With Shortage
AIRLIFT
Nestle says it has started flying in baby formula from Europe to help the United States cope with a national shortage that has emptied store shelves. In a statement reported by Reuters, the Swiss multinational said it was flying in extra supplies of Gerber baby food formula from the Netherlands and Alfamino baby formula from Switzerland. “We prioritized these products because they serve a critical medical purpose as they are for babies with cow’s milk protein allergies,” the company said. “Both products were already being imported but we moved shipments up and rushed via air to help fill immediate needs.” Panic-buying has seen shelves stripped in the U.S. since a major baby formula plant in Michigan was closed for sanitary reasons, exacerbating existing supply chain issues. The FDA and Abbott nutrition announced a plan Monday for that plant to resume production.