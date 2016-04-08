Netanyahu Calls on Israeli Tourists to Leave Turkey

CHEAT SHEET
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged his country’s tourists to leave Turkey on Friday, citing Turkey’s “heightened security risk” and “threat of terror attacks.” The call echoes a similar government warning in late March, which urged Israeli citizens to leave Turkey “as soon as possible.” The two countries had entered reconciliation talks on Thursday. “At the same time we encourage Israelis currently in Turkey to refrain from visiting tourist areas with large crowds and follow the instructions of local security officials,” Netanyahu added in a statement.