Netanyahu Congratulates Obama

Despite reports of tension between the two leaders, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated President Obama on his reelection victory on Tuesday night, and called the alliance between the United States and Israel “stronger than ever.” In a written statement released after Obama’s victory speech, Netanyahu said, “I will continue to work with President Obama to ensure the interests that are vital for the security of Israel’s citizens.”