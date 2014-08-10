Netanyahu: Israel Will Not Negotiate

CHEAT SHEET
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that Israel would not be returning to peace talks in Egypt so long as Palestinians continue to fire across the border. "Israel will not negotiate under fire," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. "The operation will continue until its objective - the restoration of quiet over a protracted period - is achieved. I said at the beginning and throughout the operation - it will take time, and stamina is required." Meanwhile, the head of the Palestinian delegation said the group would leave Cairo if Israel did not return unconditionally.