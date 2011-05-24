Netanyahu: No 1967 Borders

CHEAT SHEET
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will lay out his plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace on Tuesday—and he insisted Israel will not return to its 1967 borders. “I intend to speak the unvarnished truth,” Netanyahu said. He has been dealing with the fallout from President Obama’s address last week, but Obama has since clarified that he would be willing to negotiate a deal between Israel and Palestine with a land swap over the West Bank settlements. Netanyahu will speak before the U.S. Congress Tuesday, where he will mainly be greeted by supporters—especially Republicans who said they will introduce a resolution to counter Obama’s proposal.