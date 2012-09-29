Netanyahu U.N. Speech, Ahmadinejad ‘Gangnam Style’ & More Viral Videos

Bibi’s ‘Bomb’-astic U.N. Speech

In a speech criticizing Iran’s nuclear program on Wednesday, the Israeli prime minister held up a poster with a diagram of a bomb to illustrate his point. We’re guessing he didn’t have access to PowerPoint?

Ahmadinejad: Homosexuality Is ‘Ugly’

In a wide-ranging interview with CNN’s Piers Morgan on Monday night, Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad equated homosexuality with stealing and dismissed the idea that his children could be gay.

Katie Couric’s Eating Disorder Confession

Katie, you buried the lede! During a discussion about eating disorders on her new daytime show, the former anchor said she struggled with bulimia herself throughout college. Watch Couric’s quiet admission.

Don’t Upset Steve Carell

You better care! The funnyman told viewers “you vote because you care”—and even urged them to get online to vote in November.

Barney Frank: I Had a Brownie Once

The retiring congressman spoke with Erin Burnett on CNN to discuss marijuana reform—and admitted to trying a pot brownie. He said it only made him “sleepy,” though.

The Most Controversial Play in Years

Monday Night Football just got crazy! In a game of Seahawks vs. Packers, Seattle’s Russell Wilson threw a Hail Mary pass to the end zone, only to have it called good in one of the most insane calls in football history.

Samuel L. to Voters: ‘Wake The F*$% Up!’

Samuel L. Jackson and a precocious young friend have an expletive-laden message for voters: “Wake the F*$% Up” and reelect Barack Obama.

‘Ahmadinejad’ Visits ‘SNL’ Weekend Update

On Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update Thursday, Iran’s president (played by Fred Armisen) teaches Seth Meyers his favorite game, “homosexual or Jew.”

Jon Stewart’s Emmy Scuffle

Settle down, boys: just because Jon Stewart won big at this year’s Emmys doesn’t mean you won’t get your chance. Watch Stewart, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert get physical at last Sunday’s awards show.

Ahmadinejad Goes ‘Gangnam’

In what might just be the most effective U.N. protest yet, a dancer dressed up as the Iranian president does the popular dance backed, naturally, by dancers dressed up as Bashar al-Assad and Ayatollah Khomeini. The video was shot by Pictures in Paradise.