Netanyahu Vows to ‘Present the Truth’ of Gaza War in Address to Congress on July 24

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to address a joint meeting of Congress on July 24 during a visit to Washington, D.C., Republican leaders announced Thursday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement that the address would allow Netanyahu to “share the Israeli government’s vision for defending their democracy, combatting terror, and establishing just and lasting peace in the region.” In accepting the invitation, Netanyahu said he was “very moved” and would “present the truth about our just war against those who seek to destroy us to the representatives of the American people and the entire world.”

The address will undoubtedly prove controversial amid mounting international criticism of the manner in which Netanyahu is prosecuting his war with Hamas in Gaza. His arrival in the U.S. also comes after tensions with President Joe Biden, who has largely supported Israel’s war but has recently criticized Netanyahu’s strategy and halted shipments of certain munitions.

Biden’s backing of Israel has also proved politically costly for the president during his re-election campaign with many Democrats expressing outrage over the colossal number of civilians killed and displaced over the course of the almost eight-month conflict.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released his own statement on Netanyahu’s address saying he had supported the invitation despite having “clear and profound disagreements with the prime minister, which I have voiced both privately and publicly and will continue to do so.” Schumer said he nevertheless joined in extending the invitation “because America’s relationship with Israel is ironclad and transcends one person or prime minister.”

In March, Schumer made an impassioned speech on the Senate floor describing Netanyahu as being one of several “major obstacles” to achieving peace between Israel and the Palestinians. He also called for Israel to hold elections—a comment which drew condemnation from Netanyahu who said it was “inappropriate” for Schumer to “go to a sister democracy and try to replace the elected leadership there.”

A letter dated May 31 inviting Netanyahu to address Congress—signed by Schumer, Johnson, McConnell, and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries—said the U.S. joins Israel in its “struggle against terror, especially as Hamas continues to hold American and Israeli citizens captive and its leaders jeopardize regional stability.”

“The existential challenges we face, including the growing partnership between Iran, Russia, and China, threaten the security, peace, and prosperity of our countries and of free people around the world,” it continued. The letter added that Netanyahu would be welcomed to the Capitol to “build on our enduring relationship and to highlight America’s solidarity with Israel.”