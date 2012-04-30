Netanyahu’s Father Dies at 102

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
Israeli intellectual—and father of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—Benzion Netanyahu died Monday at age 102. By turns a journalist, historian, and lobbyist, Netanyahu was a fierce and consistent supporter of the independent Jewish state and argued against compromise with Arab states. Asserting himself as a leading supporter of Zionism in the 1940s, Netanyahu met with Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower and prominent politicians, lobbying for a Jewish homeland on behalf the New Zionist Organization. In 1944 Netanyahu convinced the GOP to make support for a Jewish state part of its platform. The scholar also went on to write an influential history of the Spanish inquisition.