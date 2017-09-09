Netanyahu’s Son Under Fire for ‘Anti-Semitic’ Facebook Post

CHEAT SHEET
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son has come under fire for posting a meme to Facebook full of anti-Semitic themes, local media reports. The image, posted Friday by Yair Netanyahu and captioned “food chain,” appears to show investor George Soros controlling the world and manipulating the Netanyahu family’s enemies. Soros is shown dangling the globe before a large reptilian creature, which in turn is dangling an alchemical symbol in front of what appears to be an Illuminati figure. The meme also features Prime Minister Ehud Barak, anti-Netanyahu activist Eldad Yaniv, and Meni Naftali, a former caretaker for the Netanyahu family who has implicated Sara Netanyahu in an ongoing criminal case.